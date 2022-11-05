iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $107.48.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

