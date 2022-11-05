iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVV stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

