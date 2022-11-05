iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

