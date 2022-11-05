iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

