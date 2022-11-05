iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 92,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.