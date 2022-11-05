iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,975. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

