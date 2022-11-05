ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 110.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.67 ($1.28).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.65) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($1.97) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.87) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,747.88).

ITV opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.79) on Monday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 571.67.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

