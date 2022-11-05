Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

