JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.50) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($16.90) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.10) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDecaux stock opened at €14.75 ($14.75) on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($27.02) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($36.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.63.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

