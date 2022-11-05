Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($55.50) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($53.19) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($41.62) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($41.62) to GBX 3,900 ($45.09) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($36.65) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.89).

Unilever Stock Performance

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,053.50 ($46.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,950.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,826.02. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($37.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,178 ($48.31).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.43) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

