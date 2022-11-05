Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of JRSH opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.