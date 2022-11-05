Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,783,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,099. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

