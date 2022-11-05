Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.