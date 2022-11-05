JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at $92,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 317,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.