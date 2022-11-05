JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 317,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

