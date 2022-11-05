JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

E.On Price Performance

FRA EOAN opened at €8.70 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.87. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.80).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

