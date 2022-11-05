JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €17.10

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.51.
NYSE FMS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
