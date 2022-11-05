JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €185.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($155.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($142.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.20.

EADSY stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

