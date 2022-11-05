JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 530 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.13) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.67) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 165.50 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market cap of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.06. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.23).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

