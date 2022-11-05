JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $45.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

