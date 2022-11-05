JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $16.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NYSE IMAX opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $739.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.20. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

