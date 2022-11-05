Kadant (NYSE:KAI) PT Lowered to $229.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:KAI opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.76.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

