Kadant (NYSE:KAI) PT Lowered to $229.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kadant Stock Performance
NYSE:KAI opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
