Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,356,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

