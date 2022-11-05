Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.45 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00006803 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $455.25 million and $18.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 314,822,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,852,284 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

