Kava Reaches One Day Volume of $24.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $458.55 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00006910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001371 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 314,340,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,886,691 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

