KB Home Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.46 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.64. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KBH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $28.22 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

