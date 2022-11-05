Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 90,000 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Capri accounts for 1.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 2,689,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

