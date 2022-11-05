Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 160,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 2.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

ASO traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.04. 1,530,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,516. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.