Kennametal Inc. (KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 22nd

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of KMT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

