Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($650.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KER. Barclays set a €555.00 ($555.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($689.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Kering Price Performance

KER opened at €503.40 ($503.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €480.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €499.17. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

