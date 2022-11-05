Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $35,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 47,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $322.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $328.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

