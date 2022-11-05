Keybank National Association OH Has $18.70 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 87,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 787.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 143,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.