Keybank National Association OH Has $39 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $316.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

