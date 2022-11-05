Keybank National Association OH Has $42.28 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 100,479 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

