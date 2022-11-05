Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,250 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.28% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

