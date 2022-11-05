Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

MKC opened at $79.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

