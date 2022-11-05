KeyCorp Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $30.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE MGY opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 71.41%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $613,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,396.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 263,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

