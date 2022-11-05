KeyCorp Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $161.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.