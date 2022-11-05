KGI Securities Downgrades Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Electricity Generating Price Performance

OTCMKTS EYUUF remained flat at $8.23 during trading hours on Friday. Electricity Generating has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Get Electricity Generating alerts:

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electricity Generating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricity Generating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.