Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
KE stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
