Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

KE stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

