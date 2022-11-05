Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,143. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

