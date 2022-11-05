Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 1,074,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $297,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $297,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

