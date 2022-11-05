KOK (KOK) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. KOK has a market cap of $89.07 million and approximately $542,892.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.23 or 1.00023508 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007714 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00050695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.18168007 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $543,136.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

