Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71,235.00

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003500 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $191.84 million and approximately $71,235.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

