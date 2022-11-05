Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

Koppers Stock Up 14.8 %

KOP traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 74,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market cap of $579.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

