Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $26.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.54. 2,422,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,312. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $272,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.