Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 3,433 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

