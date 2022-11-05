Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 3,433 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
