Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %

Credit Acceptance Profile

Shares of CACC opened at $442.76 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $397.58 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.89.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

