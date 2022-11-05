Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $862,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.20 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

