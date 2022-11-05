Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $960,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of EQR opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

