Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.09 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Perrigo Trading Down 1.0 %
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
